Brexit: Irish and British Prime Ministers had constructive meeting, significant gaps remain

In a recently published statement, the Irish government said Irish Prime Minister Varadkar and his British counterpart Bors Johnson had a constructive meeting.

"Ground was established in some areas between Irish and British PMs but significant gaps remain," the statement further read. "Irish and British PMs meeting was an essential and timely opportunity to better understand each other's position."

The GBP/USD pair eased slightly from its session highs and was last seen trading at 1.2363, adding 0.68% on a daily basis.