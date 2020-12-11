Brexit: German Foreign Minister Mass hints talks could continue beyond Sunday, GBP/USD bounces

Heiko Maas, Germany's Foreign Minister has said that Brexit talks will not fail if they need a few more days beyond Sunday.

GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.32 level after hitting a new monthly low of 1.3134 beforehand.

Deliberations continue, aiming to reach a breakthrough until the end of the weekend. Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said deliberations with the EU are "deadlocked." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU leaders that there is a greater chance of a no-deal Brexit than an accord.