Brexit: French official says there is risk of a no-deal outcome, GBP/USD falls

The French Junior European Affairs secretary Clément Beaune has said there is a risk there will not be a Brexit deal. He added that Paris would veto any deal it does not deem satisfactory, confirming reports of denial from Paris, first circulating early on Thursday.

His comments follow reports that the UK is frustrated with fresh EU demands coming from France. Michel Barnier, the Chief EU Negotiator, is set to travel to Brussels for consultations.

GBP/USD has responded with a quick 20-pip fall from 1.3470 to around 1.3450. The low for the day is 1.3436. The US dollar remains on the back foot against other currencies. On Thursday, cable flirted with the 1.35 level, the highest since December 2019.