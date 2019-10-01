Brexit: Extracts of UK PM Johnson’s speech, hints of the proposal to EU

Early Wednesday morning in Asia, Reuters came out with extracts of the closing speech of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson to his governing Conservatives’ annual conference.
The news report firstly claims that the Tory leader will offer his Brexit proposal to the EU on Wednesday and make clear that if Brussels does not engage with the proposal, Britain will not negotiate further and will leave on Oct. 31.
Additionally, The UK Telegraph reveals some of the secrets of the deal that says Boris Johnson will on Wednesday unveil a radical new 'two borders for four years' Brexit plan which will leave Northern Ireland in a special relationship with Europe until 2025. It was also mentioned that the plan, which was briefed to major EU capitals on Tuesday, will accept the need for both a regulatory border between the UK and Northern Ireland in the Irish Sea for four years - and customs checks between Ulster and the Republic of Ireland.
Furthermore, the news story states that the UK's proposed replacement for the existing Irish backstop is expected to face fierce opposition from EU leaders who will be asked to grant the UK sweeping exemptions from EU customs rules to facilitate a Northern Irish customs border.
Key quotes (Source: Reuters)
“My friends, I am afraid that after three-and-a-half years people are beginning to feel that they are being taken for fools. They are beginning to suspect that there are forces in this country that simply don’t want Brexit delivered at all.”
“Let’s get Brexit done on October 31 so in 2020 our country can move on.”
“The government is either going to be negotiating a new deal or working on no-deal — nobody will work on delay.”
FX implications
Considering the lack of market liquidity amid the early Asian session, the GBP/USD pair showed little response to the news. However, the same could weigh on the Cable due to its hardline nature increasing the scope of no-deal Brexit.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, bouncing from the fresh 2019 lows of 1.0879. US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 points, worse than expectations and the lowest since 2009.
GBP/USD retreats as EU spokesman denies flexibility on backstop
News that the EU would be flexible about a time-limit to the Irish backstop boosted the Pound, now retreating after an EU Commission spokesperson denied the headline. GBP/USD above 1.2250 as the dollar remains week.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
Gold jumps above $1,480 after US data, USD tumbles
Gold jumped from $1,463/oz to $1,485 hitting a fresh daily high. The yellow metal bounced sharply following the release of US data that triggered a decline of the Greenback across the board.
AUD/USD hammered to lowest in 10 years
The AUD/USD pair extended its sharp intraday slide and weakened farther below the 0.6700 handle, hitting fresh multi-year lows during the early North-American session.