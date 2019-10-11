Brexit: EU27 gives green light to Barnier for "tunnel negotiations" - The Guardian

According to Daniel Boffey, The Guardian's Brussels Bureau Chief, European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier got the green light from the EU27 for there to be tunnel negotiations with the United Kingdom.

This development seems to be providing an additional boost to the British pound. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 1.7% on a daily basis at 1.2650 and the EUR/GBP pair was erasing 1.25% on the day at 0.8730 to reflect the broad-based strength of the GBP.