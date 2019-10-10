Brexit: Enough progress in talks for a "basis for renewed negotiations" - The Guardian

The Guardian's Brexit correspondent and senior reporter Lisa O'Carroll in the last minutes said that there was enough progress made on Thursday at the talks between Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to have the basis for renewed negotiations between Ireland and the United Kingdom (UK).

"Progress was made in three key areas - thought to be consent, customs and details of regulatory alignment," O'Carrol tweeted out. "Officials and the task force in Brussels will now go forward with whatever was agreed in Thornton Manor in the Wirral."

The British Pound reacted positively to these headlines and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2346, adding 1.15% on a daily basis.

Additionally, Pat Leahy, political editor of the Irish Times, "So am hearing that there has been very significant movement from British side on the customs issue in the Johnson-Varadkar talks," tweeted out and added:

"Not clear on detail and not clear what concessions expected in return. But if what I hear is correct, it changes the picture substantially."