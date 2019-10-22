Brexit: DUP "highly likely" to vote against second reading tonight - UTV

Ken Reid, a political editor at UTV, tweeted out in the last minutes that the Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) was "highly likely" to vote against the second reading and programme motion tonight.

Meanwhile, "Labour will vote against second reading and programme motion, I'm told," Francis Elliott, a political editor for The Times, tweeted out.

The British Pound largely ignored these developments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.07% on the day at 1.2948 and the EUR/GBP pair was flat on the day at 0.8600.