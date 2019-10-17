Brexit: DUP continues objecting deal, risking rejection in parliament, GBP/USD capped

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) reiterated its position from earlier today that it has reservations about the Brexit deal. The support of the small but influential Northern Irish party is critical to passing the accord in Parliament.

A spokesman from the party has called on reporters to read its statement that lists worries about consent, customs, and VAT.

Political analysts suggest that the DUP has lost its veto.

GBP/USD, which has soared on the news of an accord, is off the highs. Cable trades around 1.2930 after hitting a high of 1.2989. It fell to as low as 1.2748 earlier today after the party issued its statement.

