Brexit: Divisions over fisheries in negotiations have deepened – RTE

Citing UK sources with knowledge of the latest developments surrounding Brexit negotiations, RTE Europe Editor Tonny Connelly reported that divisions over fisheries have deepened.

"UK sources have confirmed that London is proposing to remove a large component of fish stocks from the terms of any bilateral EU-UK free trade agreement," Connelly wrote. "Instead, it will have them dealt with through an annual negotiation with other independent coastal states such as Russia, Greenland, the Faroes, Iceland and Norway."

Market reaction

The British pound came under a renewed selling pressure on this headline and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.3330, where it was down 0.8% on a daily basis.