Danske Bank analysts suggest that with respect to Brexit, this is a crucial week, as the EU wants a solution by the end of the week if the EU leaders are to accept any deal at the EU summit 17-18 October.

Key Quotes

“The UK government has said that it will "consider" publishing the full legal text of its proposal - something it has been reluctant to do so far - if it will be "helpful" for the negotiations. PM Johnson also seems willing to take the Brexit Delay Bill to the court in order to avoid asking for an extension (or at least be forced to do it).”