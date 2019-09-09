Brexit: Boris Johnson will not negotiate an extension with Brussles, only a deal

According to reports, Dominic Raab is saying that Johnson will only go to Brussels to negotiate a deal.

Johnson will make his second push for an election.

Representing the government, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Boris Johnson is still attempting to achieve a deal with the European Union. "This prime minister, this government, wants a deal," Raab said. "And I believe it would be much better than no-deal."

Currently, MPs have moved onto a debate about Northern Ireland, after which Johnson will make his second push for an election.

FX implications:

GBP/USD is up 0.47% on the day so far and is set to continue higher should there be a Brexit delay and UK data continues to improve.