Brexit Bill set for first debate in parliament - BBG

As Bloomberg reports, the UK PM May’s flagship Brexit bill will be debated for the first time Thursday, giving opponents an opportunity to lay out their objections in Parliament.

Brexit Secretary David Davis will open the debate later today, pledging to work with opposition parties to ensure a smooth Brexit process.

According to his office, Davis is expected to say, “We are not rejecting EU law, but embracing the work done between member states in over 40 years of membership and using that solid foundation to build on in the future, once we return to being masters of our own laws. If anyone in this house finds a substantive right that is not carried forward into U.K. law, they should say so.”