Brexit: Barnier dissatisfied with latest UK proposals – GBP/USD pressured

Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the latest proposals coming earlier today from the UK. The French statesman told EU27 ministers that while a deal is possible this week, both sides would need to reach an agreement by tonight (Tuesday). Nevertheless, Barnier is set to recommend more negotiations if there is no imminent accord.

GBP/USD has dropped to lower ground in response, hitting a low of 1.2605 before bouncing to 1.2635. Cable has already hit a high at 1.2697 earlier today as volatility remains elevated. Further support awaits at 1.2580 and 1.2540. Further resistance is at 1.2706.