Brexit and Trump's protectionist stance won't fuel growth – Germany Eco. Min. Gabriel

Brexit and Trump's protectionist stance won't fuel growth – Germany Eco. Min. GabrielBy Haresh Menghani
German Economic Minister, Sigmar Gabriel, was out on wires noting that Brexit and Trump's protectionist stance won't fuel growth.
Key highlights:
• Uncertainty linked to Brexit and US policies have increased
• Keeping German economy open is the tight way to create more jobs and
• German economic upswing to continue this year but government expects a slight slowdown due to less work days
• The golden days of the German economy may not last