Brexit and Trump's protectionist stance won't fuel growth – Germany Eco. Min. Gabriel

By Haresh Menghani

German Economic Minister, Sigmar Gabriel, was out on wires noting that Brexit and Trump's protectionist stance won't fuel growth. 

Key highlights:

   •   Uncertainty linked to Brexit and US policies have increased
   •   Keeping German economy open is the tight way to create more jobs and
   •   German economic upswing to continue this year but government expects a slight slowdown due to less work days
   •   The golden days of the German economy may not last