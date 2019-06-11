Brent technical analysis: Under pressure after rejection at key MA

Brent is flashing red after rejection at the bearish 4H 50MA.

The 4H RSI has dipped below 50.

Brent oil is currently trading at $61.50, representing a 1.30% drop on the day, having hit a high of $64.08 yesterday.

The black gold is feeling the pull of gravity after persistent failure on the part of the bulls to force a convincing break above the downward sloping 4-hour chart 50-candle moving average.

The rejection at the bearish MA is also accompanied by the 4-hour chart relative strength index’s (RSI) breach of the ascending trendline. The indicator is now reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print.

As a result, oil could slip further to levels below $61.00 during the day ahead.

The outlook would turn bullish if the price violates the newly created bearish lower high with a move above $64.08.

4-hour chart

Trend: bearish

Pivot points