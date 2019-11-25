Brent technical analysis: Signs of indecision on D1

Brent oil created a Doji candle on Friday, signaling indecision in the market.

A pullback to levels below $63.00 could be seen on Monday.

Brent oil is operating on slippery grounds amid signs of indecision on the daily chart.

On Friday, the black gold witnessed two-way business and closed with marginal losses, forming a doji candle. Usually, that candlestick pattern represents fence-sitting. In Brent's case, however, it has appeared following a notable rise from $60.32 to $64.24 and indicates the indecision is predominantly among the bulls.

Add to that, the bearish divergence of the hourly chart relative strength index and the shallow bars on the 4-hour chart MACD histogram and the black gold looks due for a pullback to $62.80-$62.60.

On the higher side, a close above Friday's high of $64.24 is needed to revive the bullish setup.

Daily chart

Trend: Pullback likely

Technical levels