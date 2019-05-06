Brent technical analysis: Oversold bounce stalls near $62

Brent’s 4-hour chart RSI is reporting a bullish divergence.

Daily RSI is printing oversold readings.

The stalled corrective bounce could again pick up pace but gains could be capped near $62.50.

Brent oil is flashing gains in Asia, but the corrective bounce from the four-month low of $60.24 seems to have run out of steam close to $62.00.

The black gold is currently trading at $61.70 per barrel, representing 0.5% gains on the day, having hit a high of $61.96 earlier today.

Prices could move above $62.00 in the next few hours, as the 4-hour chart now shows a bullish divergence of the relative strength index (RSI). Also, the 14-day RSI remains in the oversold territory below 30.

However, with the descending (bearish) 5-day moving average (MA) located at $62.46, gains above that level, if any, may not be sustainable.

4-hour chart

Trend: Corrective rally

Pivot points