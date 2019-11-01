Brent technical analysis: Looks south with bear flag breakdown on D1

Brent fell 3 percent on Thursday, confirming a bear flag breakdown on the daily chart.

The bearish setup has opened the doors for a re-test of recent lows near $56.20.

Brent oil is operating on slippery grounds with the daily chart reporting a bearish continuation pattern.

The black gold fell 3 percent on Thursday, confirming a bear flag breakdown on the daily chart. The breakdown indicates the corrective bounce from the Oct. 3 low of $56.17 has ended and the bearish trend from the Sept. 16 high of $69.64 has resumed.

The flag breakdown is accompanied by the MACD histogram's drop into the bearish territory below zero and below 50-reading on the 14-day relative strength.

All-in-all, Brent looks set to re-test the recent low of $56.17. On the way lower, Oil may find support at $58.28 (Oct. 21 low).

Currently, a barrel of Brent is changing hands at $58.94.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

Brent Oil Overview Today last price 58.9 Today Daily Change 0.18 Today Daily Change % 0.30 Today daily open 59.72 Trends Daily SMA20 60.09 Daily SMA50 60.92 Daily SMA100 61.7 Daily SMA200 64.42 Levels Previous Daily High 61.05 Previous Daily Low 59.47 Previous Weekly High 62.17 Previous Weekly Low 58.44 Previous Monthly High 62.32 Previous Monthly Low 56.86 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 60.07 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 60.45 Daily Pivot Point S1 59.11 Daily Pivot Point S2 58.5 Daily Pivot Point S3 57.53 Daily Pivot Point R1 60.69 Daily Pivot Point R2 61.66 Daily Pivot Point R3 62.27



