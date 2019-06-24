Brent technical analysis: Looks north after defense of key support

Brent’s daily chart shows a double bottom breakout.

The bullish view case has strengthened with the defense of support at $64.08.

Brent oil could rise toward $67.00 in the next few days, having reinforced last Thursday’s bullish breakout with the defense of the former resistance-turned-support of $64.08.

Brent oil charted a bullish marubozu candle and closed at $64.89 last Thursday, confirming a double bottom breakout. The big break opened the doors to $68.56 (target as per the measured move method).

So far, however, the bullish follow-through has remained elusive with the upside capped around $65.70.

That said, buyers have been able to defend the neckline support (former resistance) of $64.08 over the last trading days.

As a result, the outlook remains bullish and the black gold could rise toward $67.47 (100-day moving average) in the next few days.

Supporting the bullish case are the ascending 5- and 10-day moving averages. The case for a rise to $67.47 would further strengthen once prices find acceptance above Monday’s high of $65.78.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Pivot points