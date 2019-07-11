Brent technical analysis: Black gold hits highest since May 30

Brent has violated a bearish lower high.

Black gold is eyeing test of key trendline resistance.

Brent oil is better bid at $67.20 at press time, the highest level since May 30.

Going by the hourly chart, the black gold has found acceptance above the bearish lower high of $66.84 created on June 26.

Therefore, the path of least resistance is to the higher side and prices could challenge resistance at $68.76 (trendline connecting April 25 and May 20 highs currently at) in the next couple of days.

A convincing daily close above that trendline would mean the pullback from April highs above $75.50 has ended and the bulls have regained control.

The case for the test of the trendline hurdle, however, would weaken if the price drops below Wednesday's low of $64.66.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Pivot points