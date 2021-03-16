Brent Oil to trade above $70 by year-end – Deutsche Bank

Oil rally in hands of OPEC as further drawdown in oil inventory suggests oil strength into year-end. Strategists at Deutsche Bank also forecast substantial spare capacity through 2022.
See: Brent Oil to ease back towards $70 by end-2021 after peaking at $80 – CE
Key quotes
“We remain constructive and expect prices to firm further, to above Brent $70/bbl by the end of the year. This view assumes that OPEC+ supply discipline remains intact in the face of still depressed demand in the US (down 6% YoY) and Europe (down 20%).”
“The recent strength in crude oil prices is principally a result of the slower-than-planned rollback of OPEC+ supply discipline, along with additional unilateral cuts by Saudi Arabia for the Feb-Apr period. We think the risk of a disorderly OPEC+ breakup is small, as Russian cooperation is elicited through exceptions allowing only Russia and Kazakhstan to reintroduce supply.”
“New US capital spending should remain depressed as well at least in 2021 if not 2022, as oil industry consolidation continues. While demand should be picking up with stronger growth in the US and Europe this year, supply discipline will have potential to ease as well.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
