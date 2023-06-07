Brent is inching towards first resistance at $81. Economists at Société Générale analyze the technical outlook.
Recent peak at $86/87 remains a key resistance zone
Daily MACD has started posting positive divergence however signals of trend reversal are not yet visible. Recent peak at $86/87 remains a key resistance zone.
Shorter-term, Brent has experienced a steady bounce since last week and is now challenging the 50-DMA. It is approaching a multi-month descending trend line at $81. If ongoing rebound falters near this level, the downward momentum could regain.
Break below $70 would confirm one more leg of downtrend; next potential objectives are located at December 2021 low of $65/63 and $57.
