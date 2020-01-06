Brent oil price rises above $70 for first since May

A barrel of Brent oil is changing hands above $70 for the first time since May.
The black gold is currently trading at $70.06, representing a 2.13% gain on the day, having risen by 3.56% on Friday.
US-Iran tensions escalate
The US killing of a top Iranian military commander in Iraq on Friday introduced major uncertainty in the market, pushing oil prices higher.
The tensions have escalated in the last 48 hours or so with Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promising 'severe revenge' for Iranian general Soleimani's death.
Further, President Trump warned that the US will target 52 sites in Iran and will hit them “very fast and very hard” if the Islamic republic attacks American personnel or assets.
As per the latest reports, Tehran has announced that its nuclear program would “have no limitations” on enriching uranium.
The spiraling tensions have prompted fears of a major conflagration in the Middle East, pushing oil to highs above $70.00.
Technical levels
Brent Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.06
|Today Daily Change
|1.46
|Today Daily Change %
|2.10
|Today daily open
|69.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|66.27
|Daily SMA50
|63.96
|Daily SMA100
|62.34
|Daily SMA200
|64.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|70.32
|Previous Daily Low
|67.11
|Previous Weekly High
|70.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|66.56
|Previous Monthly High
|68.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|69.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|65.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|64.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|70.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.6950 on dismal Chinese Services PMI
AUD/USD trades near 0.6940 after China's Caixin Services PMI data dropped in December, having failed to sustain above the 0.6950 level. The recent US-Iran geopolitical tensions keep the bearish pressure intact on the higher-yielding Aussie.
USD/JPY fills opening downside gap, fundamentals remain bearish
USD/JPY is trading back to the 21-hour moving average having filled the bearish opening gap following a risk-off start to the week. USD/JPY has travelled between a high of 108.10 and a low of 107.77, making a round-turn on the session so far.
Oil prices spiking and intent on 2019 highs
Following the escalations of tensions between the US and Iran and the US drone strike on Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds, oil prices are moving higher and are set to target the 2019 highs ahead of key resistance.
Gold: Probes 61.8% Fibonacci amid overbought RSI
Following its early-day run-up to the fresh high since April 2013, Gold prices seesaw around $1,575 amid Monday’s Asian session. The yellow metal is near to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its broad downpour from 2011 high to 2015 low, around $1,589.
GBP/USD: Struggles to extend declines below 200-bar SMA
GBP/USD trades modestly changed near 1.3085 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair declined heavily during the later part of the last week. Even so, it fails to slip below 200-bar SMA.