- Brent oil is gaining ground on heightened tensions in the middle east.
- US missile strike at Baghdad airport has introduced geopolitical risk into the market.
The bid tone around Brent oil strengthened, pushing prices higher from $66.20 to $66.90 on renewed tensions in the middle east and heightened prospects for supply disruptions in the region.
Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday that Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces have been killed in a US missile strike at Baghdad’s international airport.
The missile attack has come after a New Year’s Eve aggression by Iran-backed militias on the US Embassy in Baghdad. The strike at Baghdad airport has been confirmed by US officials.
The violent confrontation has introduced a certain geopolitical risk and is pushing oil higher.
Iraq is at high risk for oil supply disruptions this year, following a flare-up in tensions between the US and Iran-backed militia groups in the country, warned analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a Thursday note, according to Market Watch.
So, if the US-Iran tensions escalate further, oil could challenge recent highs near $66.38.
Teasing weekly loss
Despite the Asian session gains, Brent oil is still down 1.95% on a week-to-date basis. A weekly close in the red would end a four-week winning trend.
The benchmark rallied by nearly 22% in 2019 to register its biggest annual gain since 2016.
Technical levels
Brent Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|67.55
|Today Daily Change
|0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|0.64
|Today daily open
|67.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|65.99
|Daily SMA50
|63.79
|Daily SMA100
|62.23
|Daily SMA200
|64.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|67.44
|Previous Daily Low
|66.58
|Previous Weekly High
|68.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|65.92
|Previous Monthly High
|68.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|67.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|66.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|66.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|65.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|67.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|67.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
