Brent oil catches bid on supply concerns

Brent oil catches bid on supply concernsBy Omkar Godbole
Brent oil ticked higher this Wednesday morning in Asia on concerns that Turkey that it could cut crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region.
At the time of writing, Brent crude was up 18 cents or 0.4% at $58.62/barrel. Prices fell 1% on Tuesday, largely due to overbought conditions on technical charts after earlier hitting $59.49, its highest since July 2015.
As per Reuters report, "Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan repeated on Tuesday a threat to cut off the pipeline that carries 500,000-600,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, intensifying pressure on the Kurdish autonomous region over its independence referendum." This, coupled with 1.8 million bpd of output reductions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers, raised concerns of tighter supply.
Oil traders await the release of the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). US crude inventories are seen rising for a fourth straight week, while refined product stockpiles likely fell last week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.