Brent oil - Bearish doji reversal on cards?By Omkar Godbole
Brent prices are down 1.17% in Europe following Wednesday's 'indecision candle' (Doji).
At the time of writing, the front month contract was trading 70 cents lower at $57.45/barrel. Prices clocked a high of $58.30 earlier today.
The drop in oil prices in the European session goes well with the risk-off action in the broader market (European equities are down, safe havens - Gold, Treasury prices and Yen are up).
Oil specific factors favor upside in the prices. To start with, analysts and traders see OPEC, Russia and other major producers extend the global output deal beyond its expiry date at the end of March 2018.
Meanwhile, in the US inventories continue to fall. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday that US crude inventories fell by 5.7 million barrels in the week to Oct. 13, to 456.49 million barrels.
Bearish doji reversal?
Yesterday's Doji candle, if followed by an end of the day close below $57.28 (Oct 6 high) today, would signal bearish doji reversal.
