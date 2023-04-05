Brent Crude to break through $100 in early Q3 2023, holding around that level into year-end – ANZ

“Expectations of tightness had already been rising amid China’s reopening, although that was tempered by the uncertain macro backdrop. At the least, this move essentially protects the market against such risks. Moreover, it sends a strong message to the market that OPEC is willing to defend a price floor above $80/bbl. It does this with the knowledge that there will likely be little response from other producers. Growth in US supply remains muted and other marginal suppliers have limited spare capacity.”

“A surprise move by OPEC has the potential to push the implied Oil market deficit as deep as 2mb/d in coming months. This is likely to reverse recent Oil price weakness, lifting prices into the northern hemisphere summer.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.