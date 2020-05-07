Brent Crude: Strong support lies at $22.00/bbl – UOB

According to UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research team, prices of the European reference Brent crude are seen facing strong contention in the $22.00 mark per barrel.
Key Quotes
“We highlighted that ‘the Jan 2016 low of $27.10 is a relatively solid support but if Brent were to register a weekly closing below this level, further loss towards the Nov 2001 low of $16.65 would not be surprising’.
“Brent closed at $26.98 at the end of the third week of March (20 Mar) and after a period of volatile price actions, plunged to a low of $15.98 two weeks ago. The recovery from the low was initially tepid but the rebound has since picked up momentum and broke above the 2-1/2 -month declining trend-line resistance a few days ago (see chart above). The breach of the trend-line amid bullish divergence on the daily MACD suggests that $15.98 could be a short-term bottom. In other words, $15.98 may remain intact for up to several weeks, possibly up to a couple of months.”
“At this stage, the advance from the low is viewed as a ‘corrective recovery’ and not the start of a major reversal. That said, in view of the super-sized decline over the past few months, there is room for the rebound to extend higher towards the middle of the ‘trading envelope’ (the current level is at $33.75 but is expected to move lower over time). For now, the April’s peak of $36.40 is likely out of reach. Overall, the outlook for Brent is deemed as ‘mildly positive’ with $22.00 acting as a strong support ahead of $15.98.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.08 amid dismal data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, the lowest in nearly two weeks. German industrial output plunged by 9.2% in March, worse than expected. US jobless claims topped 3 million while continuing claims are above 22 million, both worse than expected. Concerns about coronavirus persist.
GBP/USD bounces as BoE ready to add stimulus
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, rising after two BoE members voted to enhance stimulus in the bank's early morning decision. Governor Bailey foresees the economy shrinking by 14% this year and vowed he is ready to do more.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Prediction Prices: Bitcoin points to $10450, awaiting the Halving
Bitcoin and Ethereum confirm terminal structures in the short term. Ripple continues to show weakness, but technical details open the door to a possible rebound in the short term.
Gold: Clings to gains near 100-hour SMA, bulls eyeing a move beyond $1700 mark
Gold caught some fresh bids near a support marked by over two-week-old ascending trend-line and staged a goodish intraday bounce from weekly lows set earlier this Thursday.
WTI jumps 6% toward $26 after Saudi’s Aramco raises June pricing
Following a phase of consolidation around 24.50 levels, WTI (June futures on Nymex) witnesses a fresh buying spree in the Thursday’s European trading, as the bulls now look to retest the monthly highs of 26.08.