Brent crude seen between $60-$70/bbl in the longer run – UOB

Researchers at UOB Group in the Quarterly Global Outlook suggested the barrel of European reference Brent crude is expected to navigate between $60 and $70 within the next year.
Key Quotes
“Amidst the higher trade tariffs, we can expect China’s GDP to drop below 6% next year. Concurrently, both Germany and Japan may suffer technical recessions across the turn of the year. As for the US economy, we can expect growth to ease from 2.5% this year to about 1.3% next year. Overall, this global synchronized slowdown will reduce crude oil demand and likely weigh on energy prices”.
“On the other hand, there are several positive drivers that appear to help Brent Crude Oil establish some near term support around USD 60 / bbl. The on-going OPEC production discipline seemed to be enforced with existing production limits. As such, despite the overall global growth slowdown, the backwardation in Brent Crude Oil futures curve has returned to a more healthy level”.
“In the US, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also appears to have stabilized just above USD 55 / bbl. US crude oil rig count continued its trend like drop, falling to 738 for the week ending 6 Sep, from the peak of just under 900 at the end of last year. This would imply that US production will find it difficult to sustain its historic high going forward. In addition, inventory drawdown at Cushing has been larger-than-expected in recent weeks”.
“Overall, we continue to forecast Brent Crude Oil at USD 60 to 70 / bbl range over the coming four quarters. Meanwhile WTI Crude Oil is likely to stabilize at about a USD 5 / bbl discount to Brent Crude Oil”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after mixed US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is falling further away from 1.10, consolidating. US Non-Farm Payrolls came out at 136K with upward revisions and weak wages. Political developments are also eyed.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.23 amid a mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.23, as the greenback gains ground after mixed jobs report. Brexit uncertainty prevails as Ireland rejects the UK's Brexit proposals.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops and retreats on mixed US jobs data
The US economy added 136K jobs in September and the unemployment rate falls to 3.5%. Weaker wage growth data does little to inspire bears, through capped any further upside.
Gold falls below $1500 mark in reaction to mostly upbeat US employment details
Gold finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and tumbled to levels below key $1500 psychological mark post-US jobs data.
NFP Quick Analysis: Four positive points that drive up the dollar and keep hawks happy
The US economy gained more jobs than some had feared. Upward revisions added a hefty 45,000 jobs in previous months. Census hiring was a meager 1,000 jobs – with robust private-sector hiring. The underemployment level significantly dropped, a positive for the Fed.