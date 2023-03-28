Brent Crude Oil likely to retest $80 in the short term – Rabobank

Energy volatility is rising, but fundamentals are strong. Economists at Rabobank update their forecast for Crude Oil and Natural Gas prices.
Henry Hub likely to restest $3.16 if $2.49 is breached in spring
“Brent likely to retest $80 in the short term, remains rangebound between $88 and $75 with some downside risk remaining as the financial markets look to take risk off positions.”
“Diesel and Gasoil remain market leaders and inventories will keep floor under prices, current levels are supported.”
“Henry Hub likely to restest $3.16 if $2.49 is breached in spring, otherwise see a retest of $2 and sideways prices due to muted power and heating demand.”
“TTF likely to retest €53 then €66 in the summer as industrial demand returns.”
