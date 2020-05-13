Brent Crude Oil: Further gains above $27.10 – Credit Suisse

Analysts at Credit Suisse expect more gains to come as long as Brent Crude Oil trades above $27.10.

Key quotes

“With the market remaining above $27.10 we look for further gains with resistance seen next at $36.29/40, which we look to cap to define the top of a broad long-term range. Above $36.40 though would complete an important base.”

“Support at $23.22 now ideally holds to keep the immediate risk higher. Only back below $18.73 though would warn of a retest of $16.65/14.53”.