Positive geopolitical updates arent the only factor weighing on gold. Bond yields globally continue to melt higher, with focus on Eurozone yields on Tuesday as the German 2-year approaches 0.0% for the first time since 2015, but US yields also hitting/nearing multi-year highs. Bond market participants are upping their central bank tightening bets and higher interest rates tend to erode demand for gold by increasing the "opportunity cost" of holding non-yielding assets. The push higher in yields is one key reason why gold prices have reversed lower so sharply this week - XAU/USD is already down more than 3.0% or over $60 on the week.

XAU/USD is now probing its 50-Day Moving Average in the $1890 area, having already broken below earlier mid-month lows around $1895. A break below could open the door to a push lower towards the next key support area which would be around $1880 - this level has acted as key support and resistance in recent months.

Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices tumbled beneath the $1900 level on Tuesday in wake of constructive Russo-Ukraine developments, with the precious metal now trading in the $1890 area, its lowest in roughly one month and down over 1.5% on the day. Russo-Ukraine peace talks seemingly made decent progress , while the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it would be scaling down its military operations near key Ukrainian cities in order to foster more constructive negotiating conditions.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.