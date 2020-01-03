Breaking: WTI jumps to four-month highs above $63 on Baghdad missile attacks

Amid escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions after the US launched a missile attack on Baghdad airport and killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Thursday.

MId-East tensions threaten oil supplies and therefore boost the sentiment around the black gold. WTI is at fresh four-month highs above $ 63, looking to test post-Saudi oilfields attacks driven highs at $ 63.38.

Omkar Godbole, FXStreet’s Analyst cites in his latest piece cited -

"This could be one of the most seismic events in the middle east in recent years," tweeted Josh Lederman, National political reporter at NBC News.

Meanwhile, Bryan Dean Wright, opinion writer, and former CIA officer, thinks the situation has escalated to a point where no one can predict what happens next.

Put simply, the US move has introduced significant geopolitical uncertainty into the market.”