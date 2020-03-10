Breaking: WH reportedly not ready to roll out coronavirus economic response – CNBC

Trump administration is not ready to roll out economic measures to counter the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak, CNBC's Eamon Javers reported on Tuesday.

Market reaction

With the initial reaction, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated from daily highs and was last seen at 0.682%, where it was up 19.7%. The greenback also weakened against its rivals with the US Dollar Index edging lower to 95.75, where it was still up 0.7% on a daily basis.

"Inside the administration, some officials were stunned by Trump’s claim that he would hold a press conference Tuesday to announce an economic plan as the actual details remain up in the air," the report read.