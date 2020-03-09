Breaking: Wall Street plunges at opening, DJIA down more than 7%

After US stocks futures hit circuit breakers by erasing 5% at the start of the week, Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Monday as anticipated. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.12%, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were erasing 6.5% and 6.8% respectively.

Update

The S&P 500's losses just touched 7% to trigger a circuit breaker. Trading will be now halted for 15 minutes. The next circuit breaker for another 15 minutes will occur if the index loses 13% and the trading will be suspended for the remainder of the day if the index erases 20%.

Pressured by plummeting crude oil prices, the Energy Index was down 19.3% when trading was halted. Meanwhile, the rate-sensitive Financials Index is down 9% while the 10-year T-bond yield is erasing 44%.