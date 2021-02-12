Breaking: Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock news: Shares fall as test flight delayed

Shares in Virgin Galactic (SPCE) are falling sharply on Friday as the company announced a delay to its scheduled test flight on Friday. SPCE tweeted "Flight test update: We have been progressing through our pre-flight preparations and, during that process, we have decided to allow more time for technical checks. We are working to identify the next flight opportunity".

Market reaction

Shares are trading at $53, a loss of 10% during Friday's pre-market session.

