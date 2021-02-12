Breaking: Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock news: Shares fall as test flight delayed

Shares in Virgin Galactic (SPCE) are falling sharply on Friday as the company announced a delay to its scheduled test flight on Friday. SPCE tweeted "Flight test update: We have been progressing through our pre-flight preparations and, during that process, we have decided to allow more time for technical checks. We are working to identify the next flight opportunity".
Market reaction
Shares are trading at $53, a loss of 10% during Friday's pre-market session.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.2100 as dollar gathers momentum
EUR/USD trades at fresh daily lows sub-1.2100,as the US dollar holds onto the recovery gains. A sharp advance in US Treasury yields pushes the dollar higher as the 10-year note yield approaches 1.20%.
US Stocks Today: Another positive week beckons as Disney smashes it
Stock markets look to close out the week on a positive note as Disney leads the way. The dollar stages a modest recovery with US yields rising. Oil fell slightly to $60.78 and Bitcoin remains strong near $48,000.
Bitcoin price is about to explode beyond $100,000, suggests on-chain metric
Bitcoin is likely to rally to levels above $100,000 if history repeats with the market cap-to-thermocap ratio. The Canadian securities regulator leads the way by approving the first North American BTC ETF product.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near multi-day lows, around $1815 region
Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday. A strong pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor weighing on the commodity. The technical set-up supports prospects for a further decline, even below the $1800 mark.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 90.70 ahead of U-Mich
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, trades on an improved mood above 90.70, or 3-day highs, on Friday.