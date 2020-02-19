Breaking: USD/JPY soars to 111, highest since May 2019 amid dollar strength

USD/JPY is trading above 111, at the highest levels since May 2019. Back then, the currency pair dropped with a Sunday Gap after Sino-American talks broke down.
The US dollar is stronger across the board due to coronavirus developments among others. The respiratory disease continues spreading and taking a human and economic cost.
However, the pace of new infections is decelerating and China has announced measures to curb the disease. The calm in markets is weighing on the safe-haven yen and also send US Treasury yields higher, aiding the greenback.
US data has also been upbeat.
-- more to come
