Breaking: USD/JPY plunges to a fresh four-year 103.54 low

USD/JPY plunges to a fresh 103.54 low in Asia ahead of the Japanese Gross Domestic Product data as markets start off the week in turmoil following weekend geopolitical and coronavirus updates.
The yen is taking up the market's prefered go-to place in FX at times of market turmoil as the US dollar continues to bleed out the carry trade with prospects of the Federal Reserve slashing rates on the 18th Mach meeting by an additional 50 basis points following the emergency inter-meeting 50 bp cut in response to the plunge in US stock markets pertaining to the spread of the COVIC-19 to all corners of the globe.
In the latest news, energy markets and stocks fell sharply Friday as it finally dawned on the market that OPEC/ OPEC+ had not agreed on production cuts and the weekend's report that OPEC+ is abolishing oil production restrictions and how the Saudis are hatching plans to increase its oil output in April to 12 million barrels a day – a record amount – if need be, is also taking its toll on markets in the open this week. More on this here.
Coronavirus update
Meanwhile, the latest on the coronavirus – 109,836 cases globally with 3,805 deaths and 60,963 recovered. There are 86% of current cases in mild condition and 14% critical. There are 94% recovered/discharged and 6% deaths from 64,768 cases that are now closed.
USD/JPY Price Analysis
When is Japanese Q4 final GDP data and how could it affect USD/JPY?
While there has been no retrace in the economic data from Japan since preliminary reading, the Final reading is likely to exert additional pressure on the Japanese policymakers. Recently, Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso signaled the government’s readiness to announce further measures.
AUD/USD drops back to revisit near 0.6600 region as coronavirus fears intensify
Following its run-up to 0.6658 on Friday, AUD/USD gaps down to 0.6609, currently around 0.6605, at the start of Monday’s Asian session. Coronavirus fears continue to weigh on risk-tone, an increase in cases in the US and Europe are the major worries.
Forex Today: So much for the dollar's safe haven status?
In an unwind in the carry trade, the closing session of the week hammered down the coffin for the US dollar following a surge in risk-off flows into US Treasuries and additional all-time lows in US yields.
Coronavirus update: Italy death toll leaps to 366 amid mass lockdown, markets set to plunge
Several hours after the Italian government decreed the lockdown of around a quarter of its population, it reported a jump in coronavirus deaths and infections. The disease has taken the lives of 366 people, up from 233.
