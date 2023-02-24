Breaking: USD/JPY plummets to session lows to test 134 commitments

Share:

USD/JPY is dropping on the back of the government's nominee for the new central bank governor, Kazuo Ueda, speaking in parliament:

Key comments

"Monetary policy must be conducted by closely watching the economic and price outlook. Japan's economy is recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But uncertainty regarding the economy, prices and markets is extremely high. Consumer inflation is at 4%, above the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) target, but the rise is driven mostly by rising import prices. The rise is not driven by strong demand."

''Consumer inflation is likely to fall below 2% in the latter half of the next fiscal year. It takes time for the effect of monetary policy to appear on the economy. It's standard practice to act preemptively to demand-driven inflation, but not respond immediately to supply-driven inflation. Otherwise, the BOJ will be cooling demand, worsening economy and pushing down prices by tightening monetary policy."

''Japan's trend inflation is likely to rise gradually. But it will take some time for inflation to sustainably and stably achieve the BOJ's 2% target.''

"With the BOJ's current policy, Japan is no longer in a state described as deflation. It's true there are various side-effects emerging from the stimulus. But the BOJ's current policy is a necessary, appropriate means to achieve 2% inflation."

''Government and Bank of Japan need to closely communicate with each other.''



''Want to grasp not only macroeconomy but also microeconomy including small firms.''



''To continue monetary easing to realise wage hikes.''



''Want to appropriately liaise with other central banks and communicate with markets.''



''Enhancing labour productivity is becoming more important given limit to labour supply.''



''Inflation rate is peaking out.''

''Will conduct policy review if needed after hearing others.''

''Think no need to change wording for 2% target.''

''If trend inflation improves sufficiently, the country should proceed towards monetary normalisation.''

''Must mull YCC normalisation if price outlook improves''.