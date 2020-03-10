Breaking: USD/JPY jumps back above 104.00 amid risk rebound

USD/JPY is closely following the action on the Japanese indices. The spot jumps back above 104.00, tracking the solid comeback in the Nikkei 225 index.

The Japanese benchmark, the Nikkei 225 index, recovered losses and now leaps over 1% towards the 20k figure, as investors cheer global stimulus expectations, in an effort to combat the negative economic impact of the coronavirus and the recent oil-price crash.

Markets now price in a 75bps Fed rate cut next week while the ECB remains on track to cut the rates by 50bps. Bank of Japan (BOJ) also repeatedly said it stands ready to act without any hesitation while acknowledging that the global markets remain very unstable.

Further, the rebound in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields adds to the renewed upside in the spot. The recovery momentum across the financial markets on Tuesday has improved the market mood after the recent blood bath.

The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields surge nearly 35% and heads towards 0.70% while S&P 500 futures jump over 2.50% so far.

USD/JPY technical levels to watch