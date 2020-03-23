Breaking: USD/JPY breaches 110.00, as US dollar slumps with Treasury yields

USD/JPY remains heavy amid risk-off at full steam.

The bulls lose nearly 120 pips from the Asian highs.

Focus on the US Senate vote again on coronavirus economic package bill.

The selling interest around the US dollar remains unabated across the board, knocking-off USD/JPY back below 110.00, down nearly 0.70% on the day.

Markets ignore greenback’s dash for cash status, as the US currency gets sold-off into a sharp decline in the US 10-year Treasury yields, with risk-aversion gripping Asia following the US Senate’s failure to advance the coronavirus rescue package bill.

Democrats and Republicans remained split, as the failed vote raised pressure to reach a deal, especially in light of amplifying coronavirus risks in the US, which hit the appetite for risk assets.

The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields are down 13% at 0.815%, as the US dollar index drops 0.60%, reverting towards the daily low of 101.95. S&P 500 futures hit the lower circuit breaker at open, now losing 4.14%.

Looking ahead, the pair will remain at the mercy of the risk sentiment and US dollar price-action, as all eyes remain on the US Senate’s second vote on the same US Coronavirus economic relief package bill, scheduled later on Monday.

USD/JPY technical levels to watch