Breaking: USD/JPY breaches 110.00, as US dollar slumps with Treasury yields

  • USD/JPY remains heavy amid risk-off at full steam.
  • The bulls lose nearly 120 pips from the Asian highs.
  • Focus on the US Senate vote again on coronavirus economic package bill.

The selling interest around the US dollar remains unabated across the board, knocking-off USD/JPY back below 110.00, down nearly 0.70% on the day.

Markets ignore greenback’s dash for cash status, as the US currency gets sold-off into a sharp decline in the US 10-year Treasury yields, with risk-aversion gripping Asia following the US Senate’s failure to advance the coronavirus rescue package bill.

Democrats and Republicans remained split, as the failed vote raised pressure to reach a deal, especially in light of amplifying coronavirus risks in the US, which hit the appetite for risk assets.

The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields are down 13% at 0.815%, as the US dollar index drops 0.60%, reverting towards the daily low of 101.95. S&P 500 futures hit the lower circuit breaker at open, now losing 4.14%.

Looking ahead, the pair will remain at the mercy of the risk sentiment and US dollar price-action, as all eyes remain on the US Senate’s second vote on the same US Coronavirus economic relief package bill, scheduled later on Monday.

USD/JPY technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.98
Today Daily Change -0.78
Today Daily Change % -0.70
Today daily open 110.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.61
Daily SMA50 108.94
Daily SMA100 108.96
Daily SMA200 108.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 111.51
Previous Daily Low 109.33
Previous Weekly High 111.51
Previous Weekly Low 105.15
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 110.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 110.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.41
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 111.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 112.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 114.02

 

 

