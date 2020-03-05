Breaking: USD/JPY breaches 106.00, targets Sept 2019 low as risk-off intensifies

- The spot bleeds as growing coronavirus cases in US kills risk.
- Yen rallies as US equity futures, Treasury yields crash.
- Risk-trends to dominate ahead of the key US NFP data.
The US dollar remains battered against the Japanese yen in Thursday’s American trading so far, knocking-off the USD/JPY pair to its weakest level since September 2019.
At the press time, the spot is printing a new six-month low of 105.98, as the bears look to crack the 106 support, which exposes the September low of 105.74.
The dollar bears remain relentless, mainly powered by the collapse in Wall Street stocks and US equity futures, as investors fled to safety in the US bonds, eventually triggering a massive crash in the US Treasury yields. The 10-year T-yields are down 8%, flirting with the record low of 0.906 reached in the last hour. The S&P 500 futures tanked nearly 4% and briefly breached the 3k mark.
The latest leg down in the major was due to the fresh COVID-19 cases confirmed in the US, aggravating the concerns over the economic fallout in the world-largest economy. More so, markets started pricing in another Fed rate cut this month amid the rapid spread of the respiratory illness.
On JPY-side of the equation, the risk-off flows will continue to benefit the anti-risk yen, causing a double whammy to the pair. Markets will continue to remain at the mercy of the risk sentiment amid incoming coronavirus updates ahead of the critical US payrolls data due this Friday.
USD/JPY technical levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.00
|Today Daily Change
|-1.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.40
|Today daily open
|107.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.79
|Daily SMA50
|109.48
|Daily SMA100
|109.19
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.69
|Previous Daily Low
|106.85
|Previous Weekly High
|111.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.51
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bounces back above 106.00 but not out of the woods yet
The US dollar remains battered against the Japanese yen in early Asia. However, the USD/JPY pair manages to regain the 106 handle. Further recovery remains elusive amid the coronavirus crisis.
EUR/USD extends the rally towards 1.1250 as US dollar remains heavy
EUR/USD refreshes yearly high and nears 1.1250, as risk-off gathers steam amid concerns over the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the US. The US dollar sees a fresh leg lower in tandem with the Treasury yields.
Wall Street close: Benchmarks jump back into the sea of red amid coronavirus-led risk-off
With the coronavirus-led risk aversion jumping back onto the front seat, Wall Street benchmarks fail to carry the previous day’s recovery by the end of Thursday.
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls keep the baton with eyes on $1,710
Despite witnessing a pullback from the nine-day high flashed during Thursday, Gold buyers remain hopeful as the bullion nears the record high amid bullish MACD.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.