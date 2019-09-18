The Fed has cut rates by 25 basis points as expected in decision marked by dissent. One member voted to cut rates and two wanted a hike. Three dissents are rare for the Fed.
The dot-plot shows no cuts through the end of 2020. However, seven members want a cut this year. The Fed notes strong consumption and weaker investment. There has been no mention about this week's issues with the repo market.
The USD is initially stronger. EUR/USD has dropped below 1.1050 and GBP/USD is falling further away from the 1.25 mark. USD/JPY is around 108.20.
-- more to come
Follow all the updates in the live Fed coverage
Here is the move on the EUR/USD chart:
The Federal Reserve was expected to cut interest rates once again – following on the rate reduction seen in July – the first one in over a decade. Weaker global growth and downbeat investment are reasons to cut, while inflation and wages have risen.
The Fed publishes its statement, dot-plot, and Chair Jerome Powell's press conference are all eyed. Will he describe it as a "mid-cycle adjustment"?
