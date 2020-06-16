Retail Sales in the United States rose by 17.7% on a monthly basis in May to $485.5 billion, the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Tuesday. This reading followed April's decline of 14.7% (revised from 16.4%) and beat the market expectation for an increase of 8%.
"Total sales for the March 2020 through May 2020 period were down 10.5% from the same period a year ago," the publication read.
Further details of the report revealed that Retail Sales ex Autos increased by 12.4% in the same period, surpassing analysts' estimate of 5.5%.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and was last seen gaining 0.08% on the day at 96.70. Meanwhile, US stock index futures pushed higher and the S&P 500 futures were last up 2.22%.
