Breaking: US Preliminary Manufacturing PMI improves to 39.8 in May vs. 38 expected

The economic activity in the US' manufacturing sector is expected to contract at a softer pace than anticipated in May with preliminary Markit Manufacturing PMI recovering to 39.8 in May from 36.1 in April. This reading came in slightly better than experts' forecast of 38 as well.

Further details of the publication revealed that the Services PMI rose to 36.9 from 26.7 and the Composite PMI advanced to 36.4 from 27.

Commenting on the data, “the severe drop in business activity in May comes on the heels of a record downturn in April, adding to signs that GDP is set to suffer an unprecedented decline in the second quarter," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit. “Encouragement comes from the survey indicating that the rate of economic collapse seems to have

peaked in April."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged slightly lower on this report and was last seen virtually unchanged on the day at 99.15.