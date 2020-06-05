Breaking: US NFP rose by 2.5 million in May, Unemployment Rate fell to 13.3%

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US increased by 2,509,000 in May, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. This reading followed April's record decline of 20,687,000 and came in much better than the market expectation for a fall of 8,000,000.

Further details of the publication revealed that the Unemployment Rate fell to 13.3% from 14.7% in May. The wage inflation, as measured by Average Hourly Earnings, dropped to -1% on a monthly basis from 4.7% and missed analysts' estimate of +1%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index shot higher toward 97.00 with the initial reaction and was last seen gaining 0.15% on the day at 96.90.

Key takeaways from the press release

"The labor force participation rate increased by 0.6 percentage point in May to 60.8% following a decrease of 2.5 percentage points in April."

"The number of persons employed part-time for economic reasons, at 10.6 million, changed little in May, but is up by 6.3 million since February."

"The number of persons not in the labor force who currently want a job, at 9.0 million, declined by 954,000 in May, after increasing by 4.4 million in April."