There were 5,245,000 Initial Claims for unemployment benefits in the US in the week ending April 11th, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday.

With this reading, the total number of Initial Jobless Claims in the last four weeks surpassed 22 million.

Additional takeaways

"The previous week's level was revised up by 9,000 from 6,606,000 to 6,615,000."

"The 4-week moving average was 5,508,500, an increase of 1,240,750 from the previous week's revised average."

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending April 4 was 11,976,000, an increase of 4,530,000 from the previous week's revised level."

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 8.2% for the week ending April 4, an increase of 3.1% percentage points from the previous week's unrevised rate."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this reading and was last seen adding 0.15% on the day at 99.70. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.65%.