The US economy has grown by 2.1.% annualized in Q2. The critical consumption component rose by 4.3% – as expected – but a significant leap in comparison to the first quarter which was only 1.1%.

The Core PCE came out at 1.8%, below 2% expected while the broad deflator came out at 2.5%, above expectations. Inventories and exports subtracted 1.51% from GDP growth. When inventories are depleted in one quarter, they tend to be replenished in the following one.

The US dollar is marginally higher across the board in the immediate aftermath. The lack of more significant price action stems from updated real expectations. Thursday's Durable Goods Orders came out above expectations and probably pushed real expectations to around 2% against 1.8% that appears in economic calendars.

Follow all the updates in the GDP live coverage

EUR/USD slips to lower ground:

Economists have expected the US economy to rise by an annualized growth rate of 1.8% in the second quarter of 2019. However, recent upbeat data have led to several upgrades and real estimates have probably topped 2%. While this is slower than 3.1% recorded in the first quarter, a rise in the deflator, enhanced consumption and a drop in inventories are seen as silver linings.

The figures feed into the all-important Fed decision next week. The central bank is tipped to reduce interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis, but the size and the prospects of further cuts are unclear.