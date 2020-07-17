Breaking: US Consumer Sentiment Index slumps to 73.2 in July vs. 79 expected

The Consumer Sentiment Index in the US fell sharply to 73.2 in July (preliminary) from 78.1 in June, the University of Michigan's latest Surveys of Consumers showed on Friday. This reading missed the market expectation of 79 by a wide margin.

Further details of the publication showed that the Current Economic Conditions Index dropped from 87.1 to 84.2 and the Index of Consumer Expectations worsened to 66.2 from 72.3.

Commenting on the data, "while financial relief is clearly needed for the most vulnerable households, that relief will not stimulate the extent of renewed consumer spending necessary to restore employment and income to pre-crisis levels anytime soon," said Richard Curtin, Surveys of Consumers chief economist.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes edged slightly lower after this data. As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.1% on the day at 3,218, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 26,732 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.05% at 10,623.