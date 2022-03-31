The idea that the latest PCE Price Index figures are out of date means that markets have not seen any notable reaction to the data. The DXY is broadly unmoved versus pre-data levels just above 98.00.

The headline PCE Price Index rose at a pace of 6.4% YoY and 0.6% MoM in February. The slightly lower than forecast YoY reading in February for the Core PCE Price Index will do little to ease inflation fears. Indeed, given the onset of the Russo-Ukraine war at the end of last month and its subsequent impact on global commodity prices and supply chains, inflation is expected to have surged in March. This is exactly what has been seen in the timelier Eurozone HICP inflation data released this week for March. Given the US' lower economic exposure to the Russo-Ukraine conflict, the surge in prices in the US shouldn't be quite so acute.

Annual inflation in the US rose to 5.4% in February according to the latest Core PCE Price Index reading released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. That was a tad below the expected reading of 5.5% YoY, but above January's 5.2% reading. The MoM gain in prices according to the Core PCE Price Index was 0.4%, in line with expectations and a tad lower versus January's 0.5% MoM gain. The Core PCE Price Index is the Fed's favoured measure of underlying US inflationary pressures.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.